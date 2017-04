Oct 27 Serica Energy Plc

* Acquisition of interest in columbus extension

* Agreement has been reached with bg international limited and sse e&p uk limited for bg and sse to transfer their equity in that part of block 23/21a which contains an extension to columbus field

* Serica's contingent resources attributed to columbus field increase by 50% to 7.8 mmboe