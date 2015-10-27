BRIEF-Zayo Group names new president and COO
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - named Andrew Crouch as president and chief operating officer
Oct 27 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc :
* Unaudited interim results for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015
* Profit before taxation: 0.3 million stg (2014: 0.5 million stg)
* Turnover: 52.7 million stg (2014: 46.6 million stg) for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015
* Interim dividend 1.06 pence per share (2014: 1.02 pence)
Harry Potter and Philosopher's Stone illustrated edition by J.K.Rowling and Jim Kay published on Oct. 6, 2015, with rights now sold in illustrations to 27 foreign language publishers
OTTAWA, April 4 Canadian security agencies are probing a media report that someone is illicitly tracking and spying on cell phones in the area around Parliament Hill, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Tuesday.
L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment