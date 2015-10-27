Oct 27 Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* 9-month consolidated revenue of 115.6 million euros vs 109.6 million euros year ago

* 9-month adjusted consolidated EBIT increased to 4.7 million euros vs 2.5 million euros year ago, with 9-month adjusted consolidated EBITDA improving to 10.7 million euros vs 7.8 million euros year ago

* Is again expected to enjoy a healthy improvement in financial performance and a practically unchanged good, solid financial position in 2015 financial year