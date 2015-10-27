Oct 27 Alstria Office Reit Ag says

* Announces successful closing of its voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of do deutsche office ag

* Continues to expect a mark-down of eur 80 m in value of assets in deutsche office portfolio by year-end 2015, which, combined with a potential write-down of goodwill resulting from transaction, as well as costs associated with transaction, leads alstria's management to expect a net loss in its 2015 profit & loss account. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: