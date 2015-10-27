Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Oct 27 Alstria Office Reit Ag says
* Announces successful closing of its voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of do deutsche office ag
* Continues to expect a mark-down of eur 80 m in value of assets in deutsche office portfolio by year-end 2015, which, combined with a potential write-down of goodwill resulting from transaction, as well as costs associated with transaction, leads alstria's management to expect a net loss in its 2015 profit & loss account. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.