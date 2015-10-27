UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Kid ASA :
* Update on the Initial Public Offering
* It has been decided to update indicative price to 31 Norwegian crowns ($3.67) per offer share, which implies a pre-money equity value of Kid of 1,085 million crowns
* Will still raise gross proceeds of 175 million crowns by issuing new shares in offering, but as a result of indicative price, selling shareholder intends to sell no more than 15 million existing shares in company
* New base deal is covered at 31 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4399 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources