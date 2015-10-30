BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
Oct 30 Skandiabanken ASA :
* Offer shares priced at NOK 46 per share
* Offer price implies a market capitalisation of NOK 4.9 billion ($572.94 million)
* Has raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 300 million
* First day of trading on Oslo stock exchange will be Nov. 2.
