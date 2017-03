Oct 30 Rps Group Plc

* Acquisitions

* Further development of group's bne north america and aap businesses with two acquisitions.

* Rps has completed acquisition of iris environmental, ("iris"), a californian based consultancy providing environmental services in us market, for a maximum consideration of us$13.5 million (£8.8 million).

* Rps has also completed acquisition of everything infrastructure group pty ltd ("eig"), for a maximum consideration of a$32.4 million (£15.2 million).