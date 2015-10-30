Oct 30 Highlight Communications Ag

* Says highlight group raises earnings forecast

* Says now assuming a consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of chf 16 million to chf 18 million and earnings per share of chf 0.36 to chf 0.40

* Says adheres to previous forecast for consolidated sales in 2015 and continues to anticipate consolidated sales in a range of chf 310 million to chf 330 million