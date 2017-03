Nov 2 MBB SE :

* Revenues of 62.1 million euros ($68.51 million) for Q3 2015 exceeded last years' record revenues of 61.7 million euros

* EBITDA of 17.4 million euros and earnings per share of 1.36 euros after nine months, MBB is on a very solid way to achieve its revenue and earnings forecast of 250 million euros with at least 1.75 euros per share

* Management expects organic growth to continue based on recent encouraging order intake