Nov 2 Evry ASA :

* Says has entered into comprehensive agreement to deliver banking solutions and complete IT platform operations to nine Norwegian savings banks

* The agreement is for period of five years and represents total contract value of 355 million Norwegian crowns ($41.90 million)

* New agreement comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2016 and runs to Dec. 31, 2020

* Agreement includes an option to extend for further two years