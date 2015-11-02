BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Nov 2 Atlas Mara Limited :
* Acquisition of Finance Bank Of Zambia Plc
* Now reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of Finance Bank of Zambia Plc
* Atlas Mara will acquire FBZ for approximately $60 million in cash and 2.6 million Atlas Mara shares
* Deal will result in creation of Zambia's largest bank by branch network and 5th largest bank by assets with combined assets of about $418 million
* Completion of transaction is expected in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.