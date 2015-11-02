Nov 2 Atlas Mara Limited :

* Acquisition of Finance Bank Of Zambia Plc

* Now reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of Finance Bank of Zambia Plc

* Atlas Mara will acquire FBZ for approximately $60 million in cash and 2.6 million Atlas Mara shares

* Deal will result in creation of Zambia's largest bank by branch network and 5th largest bank by assets with combined assets of about $418 million

* Completion of transaction is expected in Q1 2016