BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Nov 2 Ratos
* Ratos subsidiary GS-Hydro acquires First Hose in UK
* Says purchase price consists of an initial payment of approximately GBP 4.5M (enterprise value) plus a maximum additional purchase price of approximately GBP 1.5M
* In 2014, First Hose's revenue amounted to GBP 8.4m and EBITDA to GBP 0.9m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.