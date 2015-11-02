Nov 2 Ratos

* Ratos subsidiary GS-Hydro acquires First Hose in UK

* Says purchase price consists of an initial payment of approximately GBP 4.5M (enterprise value) plus a maximum additional purchase price of approximately GBP 1.5M

* In 2014, First Hose's revenue amounted to GBP 8.4m and EBITDA to GBP 0.9m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)