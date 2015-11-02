Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Nov 2 Worldpay Group Plc
* Disposal of Worldpay's interest in Visa Europe.
* Total consideration for Worldpay estimated to be up to approximately EUR 1,249 million, including EUR 592 million up-front cash payment.
* Following disposal, Worldpay will continue to be a participant in Visa payments system
* Anticipated that Worldpay will no longer have representation on board of Visa Europe following completion of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 24 Acacia Mining is losing more than $1 million in revenue each day at two mines in Tanzania because of the country's ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, the London-listed company said on Friday.