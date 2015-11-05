BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471
Nov 5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :
* EBIT improved to 13.8 million euros ($14.98 million) for first nine months
* 9-month sales at 102.7 million euros were up by 10.2 million euros or 11 pct
* 9-month profit after taxes and minority interests also increased sharply to 9.0 million euros or 1.70 euros per share
* Sales are expected to increase slightly to between 137 million and 140 million euros in 2016, assuming exchange rates remain stable
* Sales are expected to rise to over 133 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
