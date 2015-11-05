Nov 5 Supergroup Plc
* Group revenues for h1 2016 have increased by 22.4% to
£254.9m,
* Positive sales momentum continued in period, particularly
within e-commerce, delivering retail like-for-like growth of
15.5% during quarter, albeit against weak comparatives in fy15.
* H1 revenue 254.9 million stg
* Business is well placed for all-important peak season and
we remain confident of delivering full year profits in line with
our existing guidance although comparatives throughout second
half are more challenging
