Nov 5 Supergroup Plc

* Group revenues for h1 2016 have increased by 22.4% to £254.9m,

* Positive sales momentum continued in period, particularly within e-commerce, delivering retail like-for-like growth of 15.5% during quarter, albeit against weak comparatives in fy15.

* Business is well placed for all-important peak season and we remain confident of delivering full year profits in line with our existing guidance although comparatives throughout second half are more challenging