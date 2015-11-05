Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 5 Spirent Communications Plc
* Revenue for q3 was $125.0 million compared with $110.1 million for same period of 2014,
* Adjusted operating profit for period was $14.0 million (q3 2014: $9.1 million).
* Order intake in period was $100.9 million compared with $104.7 million in 2014.
* As a result of changes in wireless device and carrier acceptance test market, which we expect to impact our revenue in 2016, targeted cost reduction actions will be taken in q4
* Search for a new cfo has been initiated and a further announcement in relation to a new chief financial officer
* Expects underlying results for full year to be broadly in line with its previous expectations.
* Q3 revenue rose 14 percent to 125 million usd
* Rachel Whiting, our chief financial officer, has informed board of her intention to retire from group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)