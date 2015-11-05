Nov 5 Compugroup Medical AG

* Achieved revenue of eur 126 million which is unchanged compared to last year

* Consolidated ebitda amounted to eur 20 million

* Group revenue is now expected to be in range of eur 541 million to eur 546 million and operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in range of eur 110 million to eur 115 million

* Adjusts full year 2015 guidance presented in 2014 annual report

* Operating margin was 17 percent

