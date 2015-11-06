Nov 6 Tomorrow Focus AG :
* Consolidated revenue for first nine months of current year
rose to 83.5 million euros ($90.78 million) from 80.2 million
euros in same period of 2014, a rise of 4.1 percent
* At 28.8 million euros, third-quarter 2015 revenue was up
5.5 percent on total of 27.3 million euros recorded for same
period in 2014
* Group EBIT from continuing operations stood at 2.5 million
euros in first nine months of 2015, down 78.6 percent compared
with 11.5 million euros in same period of previous year
* Group operating EBITDA from continuing operations in first
nine months of 2015 stood at 7.2 million euros, down 54.7
percent on previous year's nine-month total of 15.9 million
euros
* Group earnings after taxes from continuing operations
ended first nine months of 2015 at minus 2.8 million euros
compared with 7.0 million euros in same period of 2014
* Over next 15 months, Tomorrow Focus plans to invest more
heavily in a range of product marketing measures designed to
attract new customers and retain existing customers
($1 = 0.9198 euros)
