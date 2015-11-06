Nov 6 Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Consolidated revenue for first nine months of current year rose to 83.5 million euros ($90.78 million) from 80.2 million euros in same period of 2014, a rise of 4.1 percent

* At 28.8 million euros, third-quarter 2015 revenue was up 5.5 percent on total of 27.3 million euros recorded for same period in 2014

* Group EBIT from continuing operations stood at 2.5 million euros in first nine months of 2015, down 78.6 percent compared with 11.5 million euros in same period of previous year

* Group operating EBITDA from continuing operations in first nine months of 2015 stood at 7.2 million euros, down 54.7 percent on previous year's nine-month total of 15.9 million euros

* Group earnings after taxes from continuing operations ended first nine months of 2015 at minus 2.8 million euros compared with 7.0 million euros in same period of 2014

Over next 15 months, Tomorrow Focus plans to invest more heavily in a range of product marketing measures designed to attract new customers and retain existing customers