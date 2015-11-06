BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Tullett Prebon Plc
* Statement re. Press comment
* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Icap Plc regarding possible acquisition by tullett prebon of Icap's global broking business
* Discussions regarding transaction are currently ongoing and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed
* Possible acquisition of global broking business of Icap Plc
* Envisaged that Tullett Prebon would issue more than 100% of its existing share capital as consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.