Nov 6 Tullett Prebon Plc

* Statement re. Press comment

* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Icap Plc regarding possible acquisition by tullett prebon of Icap's global broking business

* Discussions regarding transaction are currently ongoing and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed

* Possible acquisition of global broking business of Icap Plc

* Envisaged that Tullett Prebon would issue more than 100% of its existing share capital as consideration