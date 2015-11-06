BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 ICAP Plc
* ICAP statement re discussions with Tullett Prebon
* Confirms that it is in discussions regarding possible sale to Tullett Prebon of ICAP's global broking business
* No certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction
* If transaction were to be completed, it is envisaged that it would be structured as a sale by ICAP of IGBB to Tullett Prebon, with new shares in Tullett Prebon issued as consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.