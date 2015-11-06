UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
Nov 6 Sampo Oyj
* Says CEO Kari Stadigh has today sold 54,390 Sampo A shares
* Says after the transaction he holds 251,795 Sampo A shares, sold shares had been owned by him for more than 10 years Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.