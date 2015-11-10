Nov 10 Formycon AG :
* 9-month consolidated revenue and other income for period was 14.71 million euros ($15.80
million), an increase of 5.73 million euros compared to prior-year period (8.98 million euros)
* EBITDA for period from January to September was 2.22 million euros (previous year: 2.64
million euros), while nine-month net income was 1.51 million euros (previous year: 1.81 million
euros)
* Continues to anticipate a full-year profit, thereby confirming its existing guidance
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
