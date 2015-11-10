Nov 10 Dcc Plc

* Half year pretax profit from continuing operations rose 23.1 percent to 52.5 million stg

* Interim dividend up 15 percent to 33.04 pence per share

* 26.1% growth in group operating profit, driven in particular by performances of dcc energy and dcc healthcare.

* Adjusted earnings per share on a continuing basis up 18.5% to 70.3 pence

* Further bolt-on acquisitions announced today in dcc healthcare and dcc technology

* Expects operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for year will be very significantly ahead of prior year