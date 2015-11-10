Nov 10 Dcc Plc
* Half year pretax profit from continuing operations rose
23.1 percent to 52.5 million stg
* Interim dividend up 15 percent to 33.04 pence per share
* 26.1% growth in group operating profit, driven in
particular by performances of dcc energy and dcc healthcare.
* Adjusted earnings per share on a continuing basis up 18.5%
to 70.3 pence
* Further bolt-on acquisitions announced today in dcc
healthcare and dcc technology
* Expects operating profit and adjusted earnings per share
for year will be very significantly ahead of prior year
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)