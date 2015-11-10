Nov 10 Btg Plc
* H1 revenue rose 20 percent to 229.6 million stg
* Operating profit before acquisition adjustments and
reorganisation costs was £62.9m (h1 14/15: £56.8m)
* We have had a good first half, delivering double-digit
revenue and contribution growth from our portfolio of products
* We are making good progress in implementing our growth
strategy, reinvesting cash from our specialty pharmaceuticals
and licensing businesses
* Contribution grew 18% to £94.4m (h1 14/15: £80.1m)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)