Nov 10 Experian Plc
* H1 revenue 2.24 billion usd
* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 0.125 usdper share
* Today issues its half-yearly financial report for six
months ended 30 september 2015
* Good growth momentum; into our target range for organic
revenue growth
* Delivering on capital framework; with higher dividend
payout ratio and us$200m share repurchase extension, linked to
divestments
* Total revenue from continuing activities was us$2,216m, up
4 pct at constant exchange rates, with organic revenue also up 4
pct
* At actual exchange rates, total revenue from continuing
activities fell by 6 pct reflecting foreign exchange headwinds
during period
* Total revenue was us$2,239m
* Total EBIT from continuing activities was us$570m, up 3
pct at constant exchange rates. At actual exchange rates, total
ebit from continuing activities was down 8 pct. Total EBIT was
us$576m
* Benchmark profit before tax was us$541m, up 4 pct at
constant exchange rates. Profit before tax was us$458m at actual
exchange rates (2014: us$534m)
* First interim dividend of 12.5 us cents per ordinary
share, raised 2 pct to reflect underlying strength of business,
notwithstanding foreign exchange headwinds
* At constant currency we expect organic revenue growth to
be in mid-single digit range
* On 1 october we announced there had been an unauthorised
access to a server in north america, containing files for one of
our clients, T-mobile USA, Inc
* This was an isolated incident which affected a single
client in our decision analytics business in north america and
notably did not involve our us consumer credit bureau, nor did
it include payment information or bank details
* Consumers affected by this incident have been our first
priority, and we have notified all of them and given them
guidance on how they can protect themselves
* Also providing them with two years of free credit
monitoring and identity protection services
* Put additional measures in place to respond to this,
including working with us and international law enforcement
agencies investigating this criminal incident
* Will be reviewing measures to further improve and
strengthen our security systems and processes
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1kItIbh)
Further company coverage: