Nov 10 Highlight Communications AG :

* Earnings forecast raised for fiscal year 2015

* 9-month consolidated net profit rose by 1.3 million Swiss francs or 12.6 pct to 11.6 million Swiss francs ($11.52 million)

* Consolidated sales in first nine months of current fiscal year amounted to 231.1 million Swiss francs. Decline of 81.1 million francs as against figure for same period of 2014 (312.2 million francs)

* 9-Month EBIT improved by 3.7 million francs or 19.2 pct to 23.0 million Swiss francs (previous year's period: 19.3 million francs)

* Sees FY consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of between 16 million and 18 million Swiss francs

* Previous forecast for consolidated sales of between 310 million and 330 million francs remains unchanged