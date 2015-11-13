Nov 13 Clas Ohlson

* Says sales increased by 4 per cent in October to 652 MSEK (629).

* Says in local currencies, sales increased by 7 per cent.

* Says compared with the same month previous year, 10 stores have been added and the total number of stores end of October 2015 was 202. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)