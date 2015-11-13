Nov 13 Nu-Oil And Gas Plc :

* Announce that it has raised 435,000 stg before expenses through issue of 124,285,714 new ordinary shares

* Placing was organised by company's joint broker, Beaufort Securities Ltd

* Net proceeds of placing will be used primarily to implement company's stranded and marginal field strategy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)