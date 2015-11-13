UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 32Red Plc :
* Comment on share price movement
* Notes sudden weakness in its share price today
* Can confirm that it continues to trade in line with expectations for full year to December, 2015
* Directors know of no operational or financial reason for share price fall
* Further detail in this regard will follow within company's trading update announcement in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.