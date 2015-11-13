Nov 13 32Red Plc :

* Comment on share price movement

* Notes sudden weakness in its share price today

* Can confirm that it continues to trade in line with expectations for full year to December, 2015

* Directors know of no operational or financial reason for share price fall

* Further detail in this regard will follow within company's trading update announcement in January