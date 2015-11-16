UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Announces preliminary guidance and OHD 9M 2015 earnings
* 9-month revenues are expected to grow by 30-35 pct compared to 9M 2014
* 9-month adjusted EBITDA is expected to be within range of 79 million Swiss francs to 80 million Swiss francs ($78 mln - $79.44 mln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0070 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.