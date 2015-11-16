Nov 16 Target Healthcare REIT Ltd

* Proposed placing

* To issue up to 15,652,803 shares in company, representing 9.99% of company's existing issued share capital

* In consultation with Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, will determine price at which placing shares will be acquired

* Price of placing shares will be a price which represents a premium to last net asset value per share (currently 99.2 pence per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: