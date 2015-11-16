BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Target Healthcare REIT Ltd
* Proposed placing
* To issue up to 15,652,803 shares in company, representing 9.99% of company's existing issued share capital
* In consultation with Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, will determine price at which placing shares will be acquired
* Price of placing shares will be a price which represents a premium to last net asset value per share (currently 99.2 pence per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.