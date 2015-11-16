BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Significantly increases revenue in the first nine months of 2015
* 9-month gross rental income rises by 179 per cent to 152.1 million euros ($163 million)
* 9-month EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects improve by 296 per cent to 70.9 million euros
* 9-month funds from operations I grew by 266 per cent to 9.9 million euros
* In Q3 EBIT increased to 30 million euros(same period in 2014: 8 million euros)
* Gross rental income for FY 2015 is anticipated to be higher than expected totalling 210 million euros
* Confirms its target for reducing weighted average cost of debt ("WACD") and improving financial structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.