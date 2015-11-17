Nov 17 Homeserve Plc

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.8 penceper share

* Positive start - full year on track for good growth

* Uk - solid start to year, ending period with 2.1m customers (hy15/fy15: 2.1m)

* Retention performance at 83% (hy15: 82%)

* Increased gas delivery capability, with recent acquisition of a heating business with over 150 engineers

* Usa - customer numbers up 24% to 2.1m

* France - customer numbers up 6%, ending period with 1.0m customers

* Spain - customer numbers up 11% to 1.1m with strong profit growth

* New markets - continued investment of up to £6m per year in italy and innovation initiatives

* At constant currency adjusted profit before tax would have been up 8% to £28.0m

* £99.4m special dividend paid in july 2015 with resulting increase in net debt

* Secured £50m medium-term funding via a private placement supplementing existing £300m facility

We remain confident in our expectations of good growth for full year