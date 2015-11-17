BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune cancels dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says to pay no dividend for 2016
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Nov 17 British Land Company Plc :
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 10.3 percent to 171 million stg
* Total accounting return of 9.1 pct for six months to Sept. 30, 2015 (H1 2014/15: 13.7 pct)
* Quarterly dividend of 7.09 pence; bringing half year to 14.18 pence (up 2.5 pct)
* Underlying profits were 10.3 pct ahead at 171 million stg
* Total gross investment for six month period was 920 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)