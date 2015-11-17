Nov 17 TLG Immobilien AG
* TLG immobilien resolves on cash capital increase
* Increase represents an increase by approximately 10% of
previous share capital
* New shares will be offered exclusively to institutional
investors through a private placement by way of an accelerated
bookbuilding
* Placement will commence on November 17, 2015 and is
expected to end on November 18, 2015
* Proceeds from cash capital increase will be used for
acquisition of additional properties
* Commerzbank and UBS limited are acting as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners
