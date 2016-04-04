National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
April 4 Peach Property Group AG :
* Acquires further residential properties in Lower Saxony and increases residential portfolio to 2,250 units
* Acquisition of 287 apartments and 3 commercial units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago