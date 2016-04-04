MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 4 PANTALEON Entertainment AG :
* PANTALEON Entertainment - more creative partners get on board
* Joint company with Joko Winterscheidt and more German industry players
* Objective of this joint venture is to interface advertising and entertainment; Creative Cosmos 15 GmbH will be based in Berlin
* Nicolas Paalzow will head the company as CEO, which is owned by all partners along with a PANTALEON Entertainment AG share of 40.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.