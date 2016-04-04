April 4 PANTALEON Entertainment AG :

* PANTALEON Entertainment - more creative partners get on board

* Joint company with Joko Winterscheidt and more German industry players

* Objective of this joint venture is to interface advertising and entertainment; Creative Cosmos 15 GmbH will be based in Berlin

* Nicolas Paalzow will head the company as CEO, which is owned by all partners along with a PANTALEON Entertainment AG share of 40.5 pct