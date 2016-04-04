UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Polymetal International Plc says:
* Polymetal has entered into a binding agreement with Kazzinc LTD, a subsidiary of Glencore Plc, for the acquisition of Orion Minerals LLP, the holding company for the Komarovskoye Gold Deposit in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
* The total consideration payable to Orion at completion is $100 million in cash, which will be satisfied from Polymetal's existing cash balances and available credit facilities.
* In addition, Kazzinc will receive a deferred consideration linked to future production from the Komarovskoye and future gold price performance. The royalty will be calculated on a quarterly basis, payable at gold prices above $1,250 per ounce, and capped at a total consideration of $80 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.