April 4 Chemring Group Plc

* Contract update

* Implementation of 40mm ammunition contract to an end user in Middle East, referred to in 21 January 2016 results announcement, has commenced

* Initial revenue will be recognised in Q2 FY16 and as previously advised, this multi-year contract is expected to provide a significant contribution to FY16