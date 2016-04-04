UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Stockmann Oyj Abp
* Says Chief Executive Officer Per Thelin leaves Stockmann
* Says board of directors have jointly agreed that Thelin will leave his position on fourth of April 2016
* Says Lauri Veijalainen, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed interim CEO of Stockmann
* Says has initiated a process for searching a new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.