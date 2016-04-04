April 4 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Total active real money players for three months period January - March 2016 were 92,937

* Agreement has been signed with an undisclosed operator for GIG's iGamingCloud platform

* Agreement is estimated to 300,000 euros ($341,610.00) now giving a total contractual value for iGC of around 6.8 million euros on a yearly basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)