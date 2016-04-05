April 5 Steilmann SE :

* Insolvency of corporate group companies

* APANAGE Fashion Group GmbH as well as Klaus Steilmann GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft will immediately file for insolvency on grounds of illiquidity with respective local courts having jurisdiction over these

* Respective german subsidiaries of APANAGE Fashion Group GmbH and Klaus Steilmann GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft will likewise immediately file for insolvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)