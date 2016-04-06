BRIEF-AstroNova says Nordic Air carrier selects AstroNova's ToughWriter 640 flight deck printer for Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
April 6 Volvo AB
* Says Lars Stenqvist joins Volvo group management as Executive Vice President of Volvo Group Trucks Technology, the Volvo Group's technology and product development organization for trucks
* Says today Stenqvist is working for the Volkswagen Group as head of research and development for trucks and buses. Before then he worked within the Swedish truck maker Scania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Granite awarded $22 million highway reconstruction project in California