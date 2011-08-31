BUDAPEST Aug 31 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday banks must share losses with households reeling under trillions of forints worth of foreign currency denominated debt, mainly in the safe-haven Swiss franc.

Orban told public radio MR1-Kossuth in an interview that solutions on sharing such losses between banks and households would be one of the key items on his agenda in the autumn, adding that the government planned further steps to help indebted borrowers. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)