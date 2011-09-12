BUDAPEST, Sept 12 The Budapest Stock Exchange
suspended trade in the shares of OTP and FHB Bank
on Monday before the market opened.
The bourse did not provide a justification.
OTP was briefly suspended on Friday after a 15 percent fall
and FHB sank to its lowest since May 2009 after a ruling party
proposal to enable foreign currency borrowers to repay the full
outstanding amount of their loans at fixed exchange rates, well
below current market levels, in a one-off transaction.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to outline the
government's decision about the proposal in parliament at 1100
GMT.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)