BUDAPEST, Sept 12 The Budapest Stock Exchange suspended trade in the shares of OTP and FHB Bank on Monday before the market opened.

The bourse did not provide a justification.

OTP was briefly suspended on Friday after a 15 percent fall and FHB sank to its lowest since May 2009 after a ruling party proposal to enable foreign currency borrowers to repay the full outstanding amount of their loans at fixed exchange rates, well below current market levels, in a one-off transaction.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to outline the government's decision about the proposal in parliament at 1100 GMT. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)