BUDAPEST Jan 6 Hungary's government
believes Fitch's downgrade is surprising in light of a recent
strengthening of the forint and Budapest's clear commitment to
an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the
European Union, the government spokesman said.
"The government considers the (Fitch) downgrade surprising
because the forint's exchange rate improved 8 units versus the
euro yesterday, and there has been a 70 point decline in the
country's risk premium over the past 24 hours," Andras
Giro-Szasz told a news conference on Friday.
"Moreover, there have been numerous government statements
which have made clear the government's intentions regarding the
agreement with the IMF and the EU," he said.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)