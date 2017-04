Sept 18 Otp Bank Nyrt

* Says will need to build additional risk provisions worth about HRK 244 million at Croatian unit due to legal changes on conversion of CHF denominated retail loans into euro-based loans

* bank will also release provisions already created for such purposes in the amount of HRK 66 million.

* expected total one-off negative impact due to the legal change will comprise HRK 178 million before tax Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sandor Peto)