July 14 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom says has bought 266,000 of own shares on Budapest bourse at 449 forints per share on July 13

* company owns 881,767 treasury shares now

* share purchases serve purpose of Employee Share Ownership Programme