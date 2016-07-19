Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 19 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Magyar Telekom has bought 100,000 of own shares on Budapest bourse at 447 forints per share average price on July 18
* Company owns 1,081,767 treasury shares
* shares bought for employee share ownership programme Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)