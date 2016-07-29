UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Daimler AG :
* To expand its existing Hungarian plant at Kecskement, central Hungary - website magyaridok.hu
* New factory to cost EUR 1 bln
* Capacity of new unit more than 100,000 cars per year - website
* To add 2,500 jobs to existing work force in Hungary Further company coverage: (Reporting by Budapest newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources